Brandi Glanville Gives Health Update in Unsettling Video of Her Shaking

Brandi Glanville Shakes While Shining Light on Mystery Illness in Disturbing Video!!!

Published
Shaking it out

Brandi Glanville left fans shocked and upset after she posted a video of her shaking despondently on a medical machine ... while shining more light on her mystery health condition.

In a less than 30-second clip posted to X ... the former 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' star was on a lymphatic drainage machine -- a device meant to stimulate fluid movement and relieve pain -- while telling her followers, "I will shake for the rest of my life if this thing gets out of my body."

In the caption of the post, she wrote, "Ok so about 5 years ago the boys & I had black mold poisoning from a toxic house we lived in we got a six figure settlement buuuuuut this is CRAZY!"

BG also tagged celebrity plastic surgeon Dr. Terry Dubrow in the post, and said ... "Let's get this f***er."

I'M HERE FOR YOU!!!
Dr. Dubrow recently told TMZ ... Brandi is continuing to experience uncomfortable symptoms from her mystery illness, and will require a series of tests to get an exact diagnosis. To get to the bottom of it, Dubrow will perform a surgical tissue sampling, which will hopefully provide clarity to the root cause of the issue.

brandi glanville face getty x split sub
As you know, Glanville has met with a variety of medical professionals to help with her face disfiguration. BG has been transparent on the toll it's taken, saying she hasn't had sex since October 2023.

Brandi recently told us ... working with Dubrow is a no-brainer, considering he deals with medical mysteries for a living. With that, Brandi says she's willing to work with anyone qualified and able to provide a definitive diagnosis.

