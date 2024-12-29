Brandi Glanville Admits She Hasn't Had Sex In Over A Year Because of Face Issue

Brandi Glanville says she hasn't gotten any this year ... saying the issue with her face has really put a damper on her sex life.

The reality television star got real about her medical issue on her Brandi Glanville Unfiltered episode released Sunday ... explaining she hasn't really been out much since she developed the issue late last year.

According to Glanville, she's cut off pretty much all socialization in the months since ... and, she says it needs to clear up soon 'cause she's got "s*** to do."

Brandi adds, "I have places to go, people to make out with. I have not had sex since last October. I haven't kissed [or] made out with anyone. I haven't socialized, really."

Despite Brandi's desire to get back to normal life, she says renowned plastic surgeon Dr. Terry Dubrow told her it could take five years for Brandi's face to totally recover.

So, Brandi says she's decided to get a second opinion ... explaining Dr. Dubrow is a great guy -- but, she didn't feel he was right for this particular problem.

As you know ... Brandi sparked concern among fans earlier this month when they saw a photo of her face -- and Terry later said he would happily consult with BG if she wanted his expert advice.