Brandi Glanville Sparks Concern With New Selfie on Social Media

Brandi Glanville has left her fans concerned and puzzled after sharing a selfie of herself with a very cryptic caption.

The former 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' alum took to X (formally Twitter) on Saturday where she posted a selfie of herself makeup free, looking exhausted. The post was vaguely captioned "Sick it!"

Brandi's post quickly garnered attention, with many fans expressing worry for the reality star's well-being. One user commented, "Brandi, this just breaks my heart for you," while another wrote, "What happened? Praying for you!"

The vague caption and her appearance in the photo led some to speculate whether she's struggling with her health or dealing with personal challenges.

From the image it appears something dramatic happened to one side of her face but she's not saying what.

Brandi has yet to clarify the meaning behind her post. This isn't the first time she’s sparked concern on social media. The outspoken reality star is known for her candid and sometimes controversial online presence, often sharing raw moments from her life.