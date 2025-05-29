Brandi Glanville Strips Off Top, Friend Grabs Her Boobs in Steamy Snaps

Brandi Glanville's trading in bras and bikinis for a natural alternative ... her pal's hands -- 'cause her friend is fully groping her in new pics she shared!

The 'Real Housewives' star shared the photo on her Instagram Wednesday night in which she's holding a small glass of wine, with either sheets or a bathrobe wrapped around her waist.

No need for a shirt or bra in her room ... BG's friend, James Maas, has her back (and boobs) in the photo -- gripping and lifting Brandi's boobs.

The two strike a series of poses together -- Brandi's hair bunched up and pulled back, James' face breaking into a wide grin ... and, Glanville's even pounding wine in one photo.

Brandi captioned the post, "Sometimes you need a helping hand from a friend ! … that’s why I picked up my @usualwines - go get some and use my link."

BTW ... Brandi's face looks great in these pics -- she's been consulting with Dr. Terry Dubrow to deal with her unexplained health issues causing facial disfiguration.