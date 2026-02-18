Brandi Glanville Says Breast Implants Caused Face Parasite

Play video content TMZ.com

Brandi Glanville says she learned a really hard lesson about not maintaining her breast implants ... because she says a boob job she got two decades ago is behind her infamous facial parasite.

We got Brandi outside her doctor's office in Beverly Hills and she told our photog her breast implants ruptured, leaked silicone inside her body and clogged her lymph nodes ... leading to a nasty infection that deformed her face.

Brandi says conventional wisdom calls for breast implants to be swapped out every 10 years ... but she kept hers in for 20 years and paid the price.

The reason Brandi didn't swap out the silicone ... "If it ain't broke don't fix it."

As a result, Brandi spent years trying to figure out what the hell caused her face parasite ... cycling through dozens of doctors before a sonogram unlocked the answer.