Lisa Rinna Claims She Was Drugged With Fentanyl at 'Traitors' Premiere Party

Lisa Rinna thinks she was drugged with something at "The Traitors" Season 4 premiere party ... and now she says it was fentanyl.

In a guest appearance on "Good Day New York" this morning ... Lisa told Jerry O'Connell and Rosanna Scotto she had fentanyl and high levels of amphetamines in her system.

Lisa thanked her husband, Harry Hamlin, for being there and getting her out of the party quickly.

We broke the story ... Lisa's "Traitors" costar Colton Underwood noticed she was completely inebriated at the party, and because he knew she didn't have that much to drink -- he was with her the whole night -- he became concerned and alerted her team.

The party went down Jan. 8 in West Hollywood ... and we've seen a few photos of Lisa and her costars at the event.