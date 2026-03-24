'RHONJ' Teresa Giudice, Melissa Gorga, Dolores Catania Are Only Ones Returning

Don't go flipping any tables ... but Teresa Giudice, Melissa Gorga and Dolores Catania will be the only returning cast members for "The Real Housewives of New Jersey," according to Bravo.

On Tuesday, the network announced the ladies would be "continuing their longstanding presence" on Season 15 of the famed franchise ... but didn't mention any of the other previous housewives.

Instead, Bravo says, "additional new cast members" will be revealed "at a later date." They also broke the news on Instagram, teasing ... "Is BACK better?"

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We already knew Margaret Josephs would not be returning ... but it seems Jennifer Aydin, Jackie Goldschneider, Danielle Cabral and Rachel Fuda won't be coming back, either.