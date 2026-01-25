'RHONJ' Stars Melissa and Joe Gorga Escape the Cold, Head to Miami

Joe and Melissa Gorga from "The Real Housewives of New Jersey" ducked the winter storm descending on their hometown and showed off their hot bods in sunny Miami over the weekend.

Check out the pics shot Sunday ... Melissa looked amazing in a striped bikini, sunglasses and bucket hat, while Joe showed off his guns going shirtless and donning a healthy amount of bling.

The couple strolled along the busy strip and lounged side-by-side scrolling their cellphones ... probably checking out their weather apps and thanking the heavens they left when they did.

As you know ... nearly 200 million Americans are under winter alerts as cold grips the central and eastern states.

Conditions are expected to improve throughout the week, but for now, more than 12,000 flights have reportedly been canceled.