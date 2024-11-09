'Jersey Shore' Cast Films with 'RHONJ' Stars For Upcoming Crossover

Play video content

The biggest stars from New Jersey are ready to shake up the reality TV scene in their state ... 'cause the stars of "Jersey Shore" linked up with "The Real Housewives of New Jersey" for a star-studded crossover.

The "Jersey Shore: Family Vacation" team was filming at TAO -- a club in NYC last night ... and, they brought in a few other New Jersey-based stars to film alongside them.

Check out the clip obtained by TMZ ... Snooki's chatting with Melissa and Joe Gorga -- two of the biggest names from 'RHONJ' -- all while cameras roll.

It looks like a nice convo between the three ... with Melissa giving Snooki a quick high-five and Joe smooching her on the cheek before they parted ways.

We're told Danielle Cabral -- who joined 'RHONJ' last year -- was also in attendance ... so, a lot of the show's cast was out sharing the love with the 'Shore' stars.

We don't know when this upcoming crossover will be released ... the new season of 'JS' doesn't have a release date yet, though they're clearly filming new scenes. "The Real Housewives of New Jersey" is on temporary hiatus while producers figure out whether to reboot the whole show.

Just last month, we shared a clip of the cast clubbing ... so, season eight of "Jersey Shore: Family Vacation" is probably coming soon.