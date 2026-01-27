'Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip' Hits Miami, Cameras Roll on Beach Day

Get ready for the drama ... 'cause the Housewives hit the beach in full chaos mode, with cameras rolling for the next season of "The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip."

Check out the pics -- the likes of Teresa Giudice, Porsha Williams, Luann de Lesseps, Kyle Richards, Lisa Barlow, Vicki Gunvalson and Gizelle Bryant went all in on colorfully wild '80s workout gear for a Miami pit stop packed with relay-race madness.

Play video content BACKGRID

The ladies looked in great spirits, split into four teams named after iconic Housewives quotes -- including "The Prostitution Whores," "The Woohooers," "The Slut Pigs," and "The Green Eyed Monster."

If producers were hoping to stir the pot, mission accomplished ... the games included wig-snatching, drink-tray balancing and plenty of room for rivalries to flare.