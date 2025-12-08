Kyle Richards Says She's Dated Since Mauricio Umansky Separation

Play video content Bravo

Kyle Richards says she's been seeing other people amid her separation from Mauricio Umansky ... but, unlike her estranged husband, she's keeping things under wraps.

"The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" OG opens up about her relationship status and takes some digs at Mauricio's dating life in an upcoming 'RHOBH' episode.

In a preview, Kyle and Mauricio are chatting it up, and they start talking about paparazzi photos of Mauricio and a mystery blonde.

Mauricio asks Kyle if she's been seeing other people, but she waits until she's doing a confessional to reveal that she has, in fact, dated amid their separation.

Kyle says she's being private and discreet, unlike Mauricio ... and says she doesn't want her estranged husband, or their kids, to see photos of her going on dates.

Then, Kyle gets in another dig, explaining ... "I don't feel the need to parade around showing it off to everyone."