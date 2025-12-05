Kyle Richards Reveals Reaction to Mauricio Umansky and Rachel Zoe Being Set Up

Sorry Mauricio ... Rachel Zoe Is 'Too Old' for you!!!

Kyle Richards shared her candid response to learning a few people tried setting fashion designer Rachel Zoe up with her estranged husband, Mauricio Umansky -- bluntly stating she's "too old for him."

Check it out -- she gave Andy Cohen on "Watch What Happens Live" Thursday her honest response to the scenario ... adding that it's not a dig at Rachel, but to Mauricio.

ICYMI, Rachel made her "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" debut during the Season 15 premiere and told Kyle 3 people tried setting her up with the real estate mogul while they were in Aspen. But, she said she immediately turned it down because he's Kyle's ex.

Kyle also addressed Mauricio's "new modeling gig" -- likely his recent sexy photoshoot with fashion brand Ari SoHo. She said he "looks good" but isn't quite sure how she feels about seeing her ex's shirtless pics.

As you know, the pair confirmed their separation in 2023 after 27 years of marriage, though neither has filed for divorce. Mauricio has been spotted getting close with a handful of women since ... while Kyle has not publicly introduced any potential partner.

