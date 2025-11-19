Mauricio Umansky Says He Will Kill Anyone Who Tries To Rob Him

Play video content TMZ.com

Mauricio Umansky says California and Los Angeles need fixing when it comes to crime ... and he says anyone who tries to break in to his home to rob him needs to be prepared to meet their maker!!!

We got Mauricio leaving ARI Beverly Hills with Jason Oppenheim and our photog asked the 'RHOBH' alum about a recent burglary at the mansion of 'RHOBH' stars Kathy and Rick Hilton.

Mauricio says it's an example of some of the problems plaguing California and L.A. right now ... telling us the perps need to be found and thrown in jail.

Sounds like Mauricio is planning to take the law into his own hands if he's ever robbed again ... ya gotta hear his warning to all the bad guys out there.

Mauricio's doing some modeling now and Jason made sure to show us Mauricio's rock hard abs ... Mauricio's talking tough here, and it looks like he might actually be able to back it up.