'RHOBH's Kyle Richards Opens Up About Love Life Amid Morgan Wade Dating Rumors

Kyle Richards' friendship with country singer Morgan Wade has inspired years of dating rumors ... and now Kyle is admitting to having a secret relationship following her split from Mauricio Umansky.

Kyle never lists a name -- or even a gender -- for this mysterious former lover, but the clues she gives to Erika Jayne on the latest "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" make it seem obvious.

Kyle says she cared about them "very much" ... check. They avoided public scrutiny ... Morgan opted not to appear on Season 14. And the show's obsession with the relationship is what led to its demise. Basically checks all the boxes.

Erika seemed to put the pieces together, saying, "I think you've been as forthcoming as you can be."

"I'm trying," Kyle answers.

Kyle says she's single now, though, after "all the speculation and the gossip and the talking" ultimately ended it.

According to Kyle, the romance began when she was in a vulnerable place following her separation from Mauricio.

She recalled, "I fell hard for this person."