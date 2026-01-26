Garcelle Beauvais' Los Angeles Home Targeted in 'Swatting' Call

Garcelle Beauvais had a terrifying situation blow up at her Los Angeles home over the weekend ... after someone made a bogus 911 call claiming there was a man with a weapon at the actress' Los Angeles home.

Law enforcement sources tell TMZ ... on Sunday night, police received a call for a possible assault with a deadly weapon and shots fired. We're told the caller claimed he was Garcelle's ex-boyfriend, and said he was armed with a sawed-off shotgun.

When officers arrived at the scene, the caller refused to meet with them. After searching the property, police found no evidence of a crime and determined the incident was a "swatting."

What makes the situation even more frightening ... sources connected to the 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' star tell us she was home alone when cops arrived. With no context of what was going on, she found the entire ordeal extremely scary.

As you know ... a "swatting" incident is where callers report bogus crimes to trigger a large law enforcement response.