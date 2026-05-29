Whitney Leavitt Sells Utah House After Quitting 'Mormon Wives'

Whitney Leavitt's life has changed a lot over the last year ... and now her real estate portfolio is changing, too ... 'cause TMZ has learned she's officially sold her Utah home.

Property records obtained by TMZ show the reality TV star closed on the Southwest Utah property May 15 for an undisclosed price.

The sale comes after a whirlwind year for Whitney, who announced she would be leaving Hulu's "The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives."

Whitney and her husband, Connor Leavitt, purchased the 5-bedroom, 4-bathroom home in April 2025 for about $915K. The property later hit the market for $899K.

The house featured a newly renovated kitchen complete with a butler's pantry, updated flooring, and modern finishes throughout. Outside, the property boasted a pool, hot tub, sauna, spacious backyard, and front courtyard, along with access to a nearby neighborhood park.

Whitney's profile skyrocketed following her appearance on "Dancing with the Stars," where she became a fan favorite and opened the door to opportunities beyond reality television.

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She later landed the coveted role of Roxie Hart in Broadway's "Chicago," earning strong reviews during her run in the long-running musical and marking a major shift from the influencer and reality TV world that first made her famous.