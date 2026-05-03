'Secret Lives of Mormon Wives' Whitney Leavitt Announces Exit During 'Chicago' Show

"Secret Lives of Mormon Wives" star Whitney Leavitt just dropped a major announcement on the Broadway stage ... announcing she's officially exiting the hit Hulu show, TMZ has learned.

We obtained video of the reality star–turned–Broadway standout, as she's seen revealing her exit from the hit Hulu series during her final performance in "Chicago" on Sunday night ... evoking a roar of cheers and applause from the crowd.

Leavitt has been a central figure on the Emmy-nominated reality series since it premiered in September 2024, with the show largely revolving around her role within a tight-knit circle of Mormon moms.

Her storylines from friendships and fallouts to the pressures of balancing faith, family, and a growing public profile have been a driving force behind the show’s buzz ... making her one of its most recognizable and talked-about personalities, whether you like her or not.

One of her biggest plot points on the show, was her actually returning to film -- after a minimal break following some drama -- in order to potentially score a gig on "Dancing with the Stars," as the ABC show was auditioning the group for their upcoming season of stars.

After landing the spot and gaining momentum with a standout stint on "DWTS" Season 34, she went on to play Roxie Hart in "Chicago" on Broadway.

As we previously reported ... "SLOMW" is planning to pick cameras back up again shortly, after experiencing a sudden halt in filming -- following a domestic violence dispute between Leavitt's cast mates Taylor Frankie Paul and Dakota Mortensen.

However, according to WL, despite reports that claim all of the cast plans to be camera ready, she's pulling herself away from the show's spotlight ... it's still unclear the reason why.