'The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives' Resuming Production

"The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives" is set to pick cameras back up following an unexpected pause involving Taylor Frankie Paul and Dakota Mortensen, TMZ has learned.

Production sources tell TMZ ... the Hulu series is going back into production soon, after being put on pause in the middle of March -- following a heated blow up between TFP and Mortensen during filming of season 5.

Our sources were not clear on whether TFP or Mortensen will be a part of filming with the rest of the cast when cameras go back up.

We broke the story ... cameras had gone down suddenly due to a recent alleged domestic violence incident, where Mortensen went to cops in West Jordan, Utah with a third allegation of domestic violence against Taylor. The alleged incident is said to have taken place in early to mid-2024.

As we reported, police investigated the abuse claims, and their findings went to the district attorney for possible charges ... however, TMZ broke the news ... TFP will NOT be prosecuted for her alleged involvement.

As you know ... TFP pled guilty in abeyance to aggravated assault following a fight with Dakota in 2023, which was captured on video. We published the video last week, and her season of "The Bachelorette" was canceled hours afterward.