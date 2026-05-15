Taylor Frankie Paul Claims Dakota Mortensen ‘Manipulated, Threatened’ Her

Taylor Frankie Paul is once again reflecting on her tumultuous relationship with Dakota Mortensen ... posting a lengthy note to Instagram about allegedly being manipulated, threatened, and gaslit.

The 'Secret Wives of Mormon Wives' star laid her feelings bare in a Thursday night post ... never mentioning Dakota by name, but alluding to their relationship as she reminded people she knows she's not fully innocent in the legalities of it all. She says she blames herself for staying in the relationship for so long, but notes she felt insane due to Dakota twisting everything that went down in their romance and gaslighting her to make her "feel insane."

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She further alleges ... "I was love bombed then manipulated, threatened, physically hurt, cops called on me, publicly humiliated, lost most friends because he got to them, CPS called, and now in court all because I said no more and he knew I meant it this time."

Taylor then questions the validity of their love, saying she truly felt love for him "without gaining anything" ... but she's unsure if his feelings were authentic in return.

She goes on ... "I wish he had been the person he pretended to be ... The mask fell off, and not only with me. We’re both in the wrong. What I can say is I didn’t want to ruin his life, call cops on him, take his child away or claim complete innocence ... that’s the difference between us."

Taylor also took a swing at her costar and former bestie Mikayla Matthews, who has distanced herself from her following the legal drama with Dakota this year. She slammed, "She can go kick rocks instead of kicking me right now." Yikes.

She captioned her post by saying she wants to share the ugly side of her healing process despite people warning her to stay offline.

The former 'Bachelorette' star shared a similar post about her thoughts and feelings on Mother's Day, expressing frustration over feeling misunderstood and backstabbed by friends ... but saying she's taking the time to focus on her kids.

Play video content Video: Taylor Frankie Paul Attacks Dakota Mortensen in 2023; Child Was Struck TMZ.com

As you know, a judge awarded TFP nearly 12 hours of "parent-time" on Mother's Day with her and Dakota's son, Ever. She had temporarily lost custody of Ever after TMZ posted video of her accidentally hitting her other child with a barstool during an argument with Dakota. She was then awarded 8 hours a week with their kiddo, which was bumped up to 12 hours during the latest ruling.

While she focuses on spending time with Ever and her other 2 kids, Indy and Ocean, whom she shares with her ex-husband, Tate, fans await to learn when 'Secret Wives' will resume filming.