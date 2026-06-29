Taylor Frankie Paul's Ex Dakota Mortensen Calls Cops On Her Over Kids

Taylor Frankie Paul revealed in a quickly deleted Instagram post over the weekend that police were called to her home ... and TMZ has learned her ex, Dakota Mortensen, is behind that call.

TFP wrote on her IG Story ... Cops called on me again THIS WEEK... what are the odds? And it's not people... it's ONE person, the same person. It's obsessive."

Bluffdale Police tell TMZ ... they were contacted Friday by Dakota, who shared concerns about his protective order with Taylor regarding drop-off and custody of their kid.

Officers contacted Taylor to make sure they were all on the same page regarding the protective order and drop-off hours, and we're told the matter is now in the hands of the district attorney's office.

A source with knowledge tells TMZ ... there was no new altercation between Dakota and her -- in fact, they have not seen or spoken to one another since the dual restraining orders were issued.

TMZ broke the story ... TFP's “Bachelorette” season will likely air -- as soon as next month on ABC, as she's made serious strides to better herself and rehabilitate her image after multiple altercations with Dakota.