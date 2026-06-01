Taylor Frankie Paul Scores Custody Win, Supervised Visits No Longer Required

Taylor Frankie Paul just scored a major win in her custody battle with ex Dakota Mortensen ... because a judge has expanded her time with their 2-year-old son, Ever.

During a court hearing Monday, a judge scrapped the requirement that Taylor's parenting time be supervised, allowing her expanded time with Ever.

Under the updated arrangement, Paul will have parenting time on a designated day each week, plus alternating weekends. Dakota, meanwhile, will continue serving as Ever's primary custodial parent and will retain custody during holidays, according to the judge's ruling.

The judge also laid down ground rules for both parents, ordering them not to publicly trash each other ... including on social media. The new agreement comes days after TFP posted about missing her son.

The latest ruling comes after months of courtroom drama between the former couple. Their legal fight exploded earlier this year amid competing allegations stemming from separate domestic incidents, which prompted law enforcement investigations and dueling requests for protective orders.

At a previous court hearing in April, both Taylor and Dakota were granted mutual protective orders that remain in effect for the next three years.

Play video content Video: Taylor Frankie Paul Attacks Dakota Mortensen in 2023; Child Was Struck TMZ.com

As we previously reported ... Taylor's 2023 domestic violence case was thrust back into the spotlight earlier this year when we obtained video from the incident -- appearing to show Taylor screaming at Dakota, seemingly putting him in a headlock, and hurling metal stools in his direction while her other child could be heard crying in the background.