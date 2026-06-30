Taylor Frankie Paul Did Rehab Stint Amid New Dakota Mortensen Claims

Taylor Frankie Paul's ex has new beef with her, and it centers around a recent trip she made to a rehab facility ... TMZ has learned.

Sources close to Dakota Mortensen tell TMZ ... TFP allegedly violated the restraining order he has against her multiple times -- once by having a third-party reach out to a third party on Dakota's side to set up a visit with their son, Ever.

We're told she was trying to make up for missing a previous visit while she was voluntarily in a one-week rehab stint for an undisclosed reason.

Now, a source connected to Taylor tells us she'd checked into that facility on recommendation from a doctor.

We're told Dakota also thinks she skirted the limits of the protective order last weekend when she posted an Instagram story claiming cops were called on her by someone obsessed with her.

Folks in Taylor's camp think Dakota running to cops is part of his never-ending campaign of intimidation and harassment ... which could also go beyond what's allowed.

They also think the timing of his allegations is a little too perfect ... considering the news TMZ broke about TFP's "Bachelorette" season possibly airing as soon as next month.

As we reported, Bluffdale PD in Utah says Dakota contacted them Friday with his concerns about the protective order as it pertains to drop-off and custody of their son.