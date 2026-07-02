Taylor Frankie Paul's Exes Share Same Legal Team in Renewed Custody War

It looks like double trouble for Taylor Frankie Paul ... because her ex, Dakota Mortensen, has hired the same legal team as her ex-husband, Tate Paul, in a renewed court battle over parental custody.

According to legal docs obtained by TMZ ... Dakota retained Steven Russell and Chad Shattuck, Tate's long-time lawyers.

Taylor's exes are ramping up their cases against her over custody of her three kids. Previously, Dakota was using Joel Kittrell.

TMZ broke the story ... a judge denied Tate's request for a temporary restraining order -- but he's asking the court to take another look with more submitted exhibits, including alleged incriminating text messages.

Prior to Tate filing for his temporary restraining order this week ... Dakota called the cops on Taylor, accusing her of violating their dueling restraining orders multiple times, and leveled more allegations after her social media post that appeared to reference him calling the cops.

Sources close to Taylor have told TMZ that Dakota is the mastermind behind the attacks on TFP -- and the renewed onslaught was sparked by the news that Taylor's season of "The Bachelorette" may be airing this month.

As we reported, Bluffdale PD in Utah says Dakota contacted them last week with his concerns about the protective order as it pertains to drop-off and custody of their son, Ever.