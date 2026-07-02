Taylor Frankie Paul's Ex-Husband Submits New Texts As Evidence In TRO Fight

Taylor Frankie Paul's custody fight with ex-husband Tate Paul isn't over yet ... because after a judge denied his request for a temporary restraining order, he's asking the court to take another look.

According to online court records, Tate filed a motion for reconsideration ... arguing the court should revisit its decision denying the TRO.

Along with the motion, Tate submitted several exhibits, including text messages he says show Taylor refusing to disclose why she was receiving inpatient treatment, keeping him in the dark about a mental health crisis, and admitting she stops assaulting boyfriend Dakota Mortensen when he records their interactions.

Tate also submitted call logs and text messages involving members of Taylor's immediate family -- evidence he also apparently believes will help convince the court to reconsider its ruling.

A source in TFP's camp tells TMZ ... the judge's ruling speaks for itself and is crystal clear when it points out she recently had the kids for a week.

The source close to TFP said this is all a part of Dakota and his friends ramping up baseless attacks of intimidation to hurt her as much as possible ... without any disregard for the impact on the children ... because it was reported her 'Bachelorette' season may be airing soon.

As TMZ previously reported, Tate originally sought the restraining order after alleging Taylor's behavior had become increasingly erratic and claiming he feared for the safety of their children. A judge denied that request earlier this week.

Play video content Video: Taylor Frankie Paul Attacks Dakota Mortensen in 2023; Child Was Struck TMZ.com

We also reported Tate pointed to Taylor's infamous 2023 barstool throwing incident as part of his effort to obtain the TRO and strengthen his custody case.

Now, it looks like Tate's hoping the additional evidence will be enough to convince the judge to change course.