Taylor Frankie Paul Breaks Silence on Recent Custody Battle in Emotional Posts

Taylor Frankie Paul just broke her silence on the renewed custody battle with her ex-husband ... and she got real and raw with her accusations towards Dakota Mortensen and Tate Paul.

TFP posted several pictures of injuries she claims were sustained during fights with Dakota ... and said the two men were ganging up on her, using their three shared children as pawns.

TMZ broke the news ... a Utah judge ordered "The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives" star to undergo drug and alcohol testing, and, if the results are clean, she will get to have unsupervised parenting time with their kids. If there's a positive test for any unprescribed drugs or alcohol, however, her parenting will have to be supervised.

It's all part of a ruling that partially granted Tate's request to reconsider an earlier decision denying his bid for a temporary restraining order that would change their custody arrangement of their two children ... Indy and Ocean.

In her posts Friday ... TFP said she had been lied to and manipulated by Tate when she opened up to him about her emotional struggles with Dakota ... because he allegedly twisted it and used it along with Dakota to “smear” her.

Taylor shared shocking pics of injuries to her ... some of which she claimed happened the night of the infamous fight between her and Dakota -- which was filmed and went viral after TMZ reported it.

Play video content Video: Taylor Frankie Paul Attacks Dakota Mortensen in 2023; Child Was Struck TMZ.com

That resulted in her season of "The Bachelorette" being pulled by ABC ... but TMZ broke the news it may air as soon as this month.