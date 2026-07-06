Play video content Video: Taylor Frankie Paul Opens Up About Rehab, Antidepressants

Taylor Frankie Paul has been facing a whirlwind of trouble this year ... and she's now admitting on social media she sought the help of rehabilitation facilities for her own mental health struggles.

TFP put up a post on Sunday on her Instagram story where she goes into detail about how she is handling her mental health, saying she willingly chose to seek help from a facility to help her "reset" and "get away."

This is after Taylor noticed she "needed extra help" ... and it looks like the help got her a 'good antidepressant.'

Whatever it is ... it looks like TFP is functioning as normal because we got photos of her Sunday unloading some groceries at her house in Utah.

She was in a sky blue cropped tank top and white sweats, looking cozy as she carried her bags into the house.

Guess she was thinking about opening up on social media during the drive ... because it looks like just later that day she decided to post her mental health update on her IG story.

This, of course, is all coming in the midst of her custody battle with ex-husband Tate Paul who filed a motion against Taylor including text messages he says show Taylor refusing to disclose her mental health crisis ... and her admitting she would stop assaulting ex-boyfriend Dakota Mortensen when he records their interactions.

As we first told you ... Taylor's 'Bachelorette' season is set to hit ABC this summer after being shelved following an intense video TMZ published of Taylor and Dakota having a heated fight where she hurled metal barstools at him.