Taylor Frankie Paul Files Stalking Injunction Against Dakota Mortensen's Friend Who Posted Video of Her Crying

Taylor Frankie Paul ain't playing around ... she just filed a civil stalking injunction against Dakota Mortensen's friend who posted the video of her sobbing during a blow-out fight with him on TikTok.

The 'Secret Lives of Mormon Wives' star filed the legal doc against Cru Eaton in Utah's Salt Lake County Friday, and says she has video and/or photographic evidence to support her case. The petition isn't a restraining order, but a request for a judge to force Dakota's close pal to stop stalking or harassing her.

Play video content Video: Taylor Frankie Paul Breaks Down During Argument With Ex Dakota in Resurfaced Video TikTok/@crueaton

The move comes after Cru took it upon himself to share a wild video of Taylor sobbing as Dakota filmed her during an intense argument in which he accused her of being abusive.

Cru captioned the video by pushing back against people criticizing Dakota, saying, in part ... "Everyone is so concerned and so focused on what must have been happening before the videos started. You guys do understand that Dakota doesn't start these fights, so he has no way of knowing when he needs to be recording them, correct?"

Play video content Video: Taylor Frankie Paul Attacks Dakota Mortensen in 2023; Child Was Struck TMZ.com

As we told you, Taylor and Dakota faced off in court this week amid their ongoing custody battle over their 2-year-old, Ever. She temporarily lost custody of their tot earlier this year amid abuse allegations by Dakota and after TMZ published video from a 2023 domestic violence incident between the two.