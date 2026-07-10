Taylor Frankie Paul Admits to Texting Ex Dakota About 'MILF' Status, 'Perfect' Boobs

Taylor Frankie Paul is copping to sending a text to her ex, Dakota Mortensen, where she raved about being a "full-blown MILF" with "perfect" boobs.

The ' Secret Lives of Mormon Wives' star responded to TMZ's exclusive story about her texts to Dakota, which are being used against her in court ... with TFP posting online, "I'll admit to that one, because truth."

As we first told you ... Dakota is using Taylor's texts to back up his claims that she is erratic as they fight over custody of their young son.

Sources familiar with the case tell TMZ ... in one message from early 2025, as Taylor and Dakota go back and forth about their various issues, she boasts she is "f***ing charismatic as f***."

Taylor also texted Dakota she was "a full-blown MILF" with "perfect tits."