Ryanair Passenger Nearly Sucked Out of Broken Window During Flight

A Ryanair passenger was nearly sucked out of a window when it broke during a flight ... with folks rushing to pull him back inside the cabin after his head and shoulders dangled outside ... and there's video of the aftermath.

This is almost impossible, but it actually happened. A Malta Air Boeing 737-800 operating Ryanair flight FR1879 from Thessaloniki to Memmingen returned safely to Greece after a cabin window shattered during the climb through FL150, triggering a cabin decompression and the… pic.twitter.com/IS9cLDnyXx @Turbinetraveler

The horrifying incident took place on a Friday flight from Greece to Germany, CNN Greece reported. Passengers reportedly heard a loud bang ... and that's when the 60-year-old passenger from Serbia was nearly sucked into the sky.

His head and shoulders were reportedly sucked out the window ... but he was still wearing his seatbelt, and that gave passengers enough time to get to him and pull him back inside.

The man, a tourist from Serbia, was hospitalized with friction burns.

Ryanair says the plane "returned to Thessaloniki shortly after takeoff when a passenger window detached during the flight. The aircraft landed normally and the passengers returned to the terminal."

Video from after landing shows the shattered window ... and oxygen masks hanging from the ceiling.

Reports say the loud bang was caused by a piece of the engine breaking off and hitting the window, ripping it from the plane.