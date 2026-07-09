Donald Trump Flies New Air Force One Home From England After Leaving NATO in Old Jet

Play video content Video: Trump Trades Original Air Force One for Qatar-Gifted Plane on UK Trip AP

Donald Trump is changing Air Force One jets like he changes socks ... flying out of the NATO summit in Turkey in an old jet, stopping in England and getting on his new one ... and the flip-flop is all on video.

Check out the clip ... after Trump landed at Royal Air Force Mildenhall base in England on Thursday, he walked down the stairs of an old AF1, strolled across the tarmac and boarded the new AF1 -- a gift from Qatar.

As for why POTUS is using two planes and a layover on his way home from the NATO summit ... Trump says he wanted U.S. troops stationed at the base to tour the new plane and he also suggested Iran was trying to kill him as he left Turkey ... plus, there are reports the old AF1 has better defenses than the new one.

On Truth Social, Trump claimed he was using the plane for "for old time's sake" ... but when he was at the NATO summit he told reporters, "I'm number one on the kill list for Iran. I don't know. I can't tell ​you that but I don't really care."

The New York Times reports the Secret Service recommended POTUS not fly Air Force One back from the summit ... claiming it was a security precaution.

The jet gifted by Qatar was retrofitted by defense company L3Harris Technologies to meet the security needs of Air Force One ... though it's worth noting some experts have expressed discomfort with how quickly the improvements were made.