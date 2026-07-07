Spencer Pratt Meets President Trump in Oval Office After Run For L.A. Mayor

Spencer Pratt didn't win City Hall ... but he still ended up in the Oval Office.

The former Los Angeles mayoral candidate posted a photo with President Trump on Tuesday at the White House ... seated across from the Commander in Chief at the Resolute Desk.

Spencer's seated alongside three others ... including a young boy who appears to be one of the Pratt children.

Spencer posted the image to social media with a message signaling he's not done advocating for Los Angeles, writing ... "I will never stop fighting for my community."

The meeting marks the latest chapter in the alliance between the reality TV star and Trump, who threw his support behind Spencer's mayoral bid earlier this year. As TMZ previously reported, Trump publicly endorsed Spencer's campaign in May ... calling on Angelenos to back the former 'Hills' star in the race for City Hall.

With Trump's endorsement, Spencer finished well behind the two frontrunners in the mayoral primary ... despite running a headline-grabbing campaign centered on rebuilding Los Angeles after the devastating January 2025 wildfires.

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Even after Spencer came up short, Trump wasn't ready to let it go. During a late-June speech, POTUS claimed the L.A. election was "rigged" and urged Spencer not to accept the results quietly ... saying he should challenge the outcome.