Spencer Pratt Joins Heidi Montag in Hawaii For Music Video Shoot After Election Loss

Spencer Pratt is trading campaign mode for island mode ... supporting wife Heidi Montag as she filmed her steamy new music video on location in Hawaii.

Heidi was serving serious beach-bombshell vibes while filming "Summer Love" ... posing in the surf and soaking up the tropical scenery like a total pro ... and Spencer wasn't far away.

The shoot likely made for a welcome distraction after Spencer's recent loss in the race to unseat L.A. Mayor Karen Bass.

Spencer looked fully locked into vacation mode too, ditching the business-casual campaign look for shorts and a button-down as he tagged along for the island getaway. He also had a drink in hand as he hung out with his wife on the beach.

After failing to advance to a runoff election for mayor, Spencer recently posted a three-minute video claiming he's been sitting on a shocking recording that could force either Karen Bass or Nithya Raman to resign.

In the meantime, Spencer's playing supportive husband as he waits for her music video to drop.