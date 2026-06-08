President Trump Rips L.A. Mayoral Election After Spencer Pratt Falls to Third

President Trump is raising hell over Spencer Pratt's mayoral bid ... arguing the former reality TV star couldn't have legitimately fallen to third place.

POTUS unloaded on Truth Social Monday after new vote totals showed Pratt slipping out of runoff-advancing position in the Los Angeles mayoral race. Trump called the result impossible, blasted the city's election process and declared a "rigged" election.

Trump's frustration stems from Pratt's dramatic reversal in the days since Election Night.

As we previously reported, the former 'Hills' star spent much of the campaign emerging as one of Mayor Karen Bass' biggest challengers, even topping her in fundraising during parts of the race.

When the first wave of results rolled in, it looked like Pratt would be advancing to the runoff ... he was running second behind Bass. But as more ballots are counted and results slowly trickle in, City Councilmember Nithya Raman has surged past him, knocking Pratt into third place. The top two advance to November's runoff election.

Trump's not only taking aim at the vote count in Los Angeles, but also across California.

POTUS has a lot to say about his pal Steve Hilton in the California governor race ... warning supporters to keep an eye on his numbers as ballots continue to be processed.