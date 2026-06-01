Karen Bass Mocks Spencer Pratt's Qualifications in Final Push Before Election

Have You Ever Had A Real Job?!?

Play video content Video: Karen Bass Targets Spencer Pratt’s Experience as Election Approaches TMZ.com

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass isn't pulling any punches on the eve of Election Day ... taking direct aim at challenger Spencer Pratt and questioning whether the reality star has ever held a job outside of being on TV.

We got the mayor Monday at Pann's Restaurant, where she framed the mayoral race as a choice between governing experience and reality TV fame.

Bass rattles off what she considers key accomplishments from her time in office before brushing off Pratt as a "reality TV star villain" who doesn't understand how city government operates.

The mayor also seemed to draw a comparison between Pratt and President Trump ... arguing celebrity status alone isn't a qualification for public office.

Bass repeatedly questioned Pratt's résumé and accused him of campaigning out of anger rather than offering real solutions to issues facing Angelinos.

Play video content Video: Spencer Pratt Brands Jesus Christ a 'Politician,' Naming Him as His Political Role Model CNN

As for Pratt's recent surge in attention and momentum ... Bass isn't buying into the hype. She also seems unbothered about the election, even though current polls indicate a tight race between Bass, Nithya Raman, and Pratt.