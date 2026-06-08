Spencer Pratt Falls To Third Place Behind Nithya Raman in L.A. Mayoral Race

Nithya Raman might just send Spencer Pratt packing ... from the mayoral race and the city.

Spencer promised to leave L.A. if he wasn't the next mayor, and he just fell to third place behind incumbent Karen Bass and Raman, a City Council member.

"The Hills" alum had been in second place since election night last Tuesday ... but Raman had been slowly closing the gap as results trickle in ... and now Spencer's dropped to third place.

With the latest tally from Sunday, Raman's brought in 27.1% of the vote, while Spencer's down to 26.7%.

Bass has been firmly in the lead all week and has already been projected to move on to November's contest.

Spencer's still got a shot to get one of the top two spots and advance to the runoff election ... but with 83.2% of expected votes in, according to NBC News, the fight for 2nd place is coming down to the wire.

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Spencer seemed pretty confident last week, when he posted a pic of himself and his wife Heidi Montag, with the caption ... "LA is coming back."

But now that more votes are coming in for Raman, he's been insinuating that something nefarious is going on in a series of Instagram posts.

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In one post, he shared a shot of Russell Crowe from the film "A Beautiful Mind" looking at complicated math problems on a window. Spencer captioned it, "Me trying to figure out how votes get counted in LA."

In a story, he posted a pic of Raman and wrote ... "We have until July 6th to keep counting. They're not the only ones who know how to find votes."

In his most recent story, Spencer implied L.A.'s unhoused population has turned the tides, sharing a statistic that says "43,699 people experienced homelessness on any given night in the City of Los Angeles."

Spencer included a screenshot of the election results, writing ... "'A net swing of more than 43,000 votes since Tuesday...' 43,000, huh? Where have I seen that number before...?"

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Raman's boost comes as the county continues to tally results. According to the Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk, mail-in ballots postmarked by election day and received within 7 days still count.