Kym Whitley Says Spencer Pratt Wouldn't Be Homeless If He Saved $10 Million

Kym Whitley has some tough-love financial advice for Spencer Pratt ... and let's just say she's not exactly sympathetic to his explanation for blowing through millions during his reality TV glory days.

TMZ caught up with her Tuesday night at a Karen Bass election-night event at The Line Hotel in Koreatown -- and check out the video ... 'cause Kym doesn't hold back when we asked about Spencer spending $10M at the height of his fame.

Play video content Video: Spencer Pratt Explains Spending $10 Million Before L.A. Mayoral Bid No Jumper

She didn't hesitate before offering her take ... suggesting Spencer's current situation might've looked a whole lot different if he'd made a few different decisions back then.

The comedian -- who was alongside Areva Martin and Dulcé Sloan -- even joked about what she'd do if someone handed her that kind of money ... and it definitely doesn't involve blowing through it.

As we previously reported, Spencer recently pushed back on critics who questioned his spending habits, arguing the money was his to spend and that he has no regrets about how he lived during the peak of his reality TV run.

Kym, however, wasn't buying that argument ... and she capped off her comments with a pretty brutal shot at Spencer's budgeting skills.