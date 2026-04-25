Spencer Pratt Reportedly Raised More Money for L.A. Mayoral Race Than Karen Bass

"The Hills" alum Spencer Pratt reportedly has stacks on stacks of cash compared to Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass in their respective campaign fundraising for the upcoming mayoral race.

Spencer has raised nearly $540,000 for his mayoral campaign since announcing his candidacy in January, the Los Angeles Times reports. Meanwhile, Bass hasn't even hit the $500K mark, with her tally coming in at just under $495,000.

Spencer's got some serious heavy hitters in Hollywood behind him, including "The Hills" alum and Lauren Conrad's ex Doug Reinhardt and "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" and "The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives" producer Jeff Jenkins ... plus Katharine McPhee and more, per People.

The reality star-turned-political candidate was heavily critical of Bass and California Governor Gavin Newsom over how they handled the devastation of the January 2025 Los Angeles wildfires ... and has even accused Bass of having an action report surrounding the fires "altered" to "take away her negligence from it." She has denied his accusations.