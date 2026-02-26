Tish Hyman On Board with Spencer Pratt for Mayor, Just Not Karen Bass

Play video content TMZ.com

Los Angeles mayoral candidate Tish Hyman is sharing her thoughts on fellow ballot buddy Spencer Pratt ... and she tells us so long as Karen Bass doesn't win, she doesn't see Spencer as direct competition.

While she stopped short of a formal endorsement, being she wants to be the one to take the cake for LA Mayor, she didn’t hold back in saying she’d rather see Spencer take the reins than current elect Bass.

Catch the clip ... Tish commends Pratt for his advocacy regarding the devastating Palisades fires that affected his direct life last year, telling us he's doing "God's work." According to Tish, the current leadership hasn’t delivered for everyday Angelenos and she believes voters are ready for a serious switch-up.

As for the recent backlash Pratt is facing after his sister came at him with all sorts of claims and reasons for why he would not be fit as mayor ... Tish tells us she tries not to get into people's family business and "let them handle it."

Tish tells us straight up, "he's not my opponent," and Spencer is "just another guy trying to do right by his people and his city, as we all are."

Still, Tish made it clear she’s in the race to win it ... but if Spencer were to win, she tells us it means the people of LA have spoken and voted for him. Hyman admits she will respect whoever wins the race to the throne and the best candidate to win.

