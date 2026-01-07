Spencer Pratt Announces He's Running for Mayor of Los Angeles

Spencer Pratt has announced he's running for mayor of Los Angeles.

The reality star made the announcement Wednesday in front of a cheering crowd, saying, "This is not just a campaign. This is a mission. And we are going to expose the system!"

This mayoral bid begins on the first anniversary of the Pacific Palisades wildfire, which destroyed more than 6,000 structures -- including the house Pratt shared with wife Heidi and their two sons. Spencer has been engaged in a battle with California politicians ever since.

Spencer's ongoing war of words with California Governor Gavin Newsom escalated Tuesday in an Instagram post revealing a letter sent to him from the governor's office.

The message showed their denial to release "all text messages to, from, and including Governor Gavin Newsom regarding the 'Pacific Palisades' or simply 'Palisades' between January 6, 2025, and January 9, 2025," claiming they didn't have those records.

Spencer wrote, "Who actually believes that Governor Gavin Newsom has NO records responsive to this request for text messages regarding the Palisades between January 6 and 9, 2025???"

He and other wildfire victims have launched a lawsuit against the City of Los Angeles and the L.A. Department of Water and Power for alleged mismanagement of the local water system.