Heidi Montag Hits Balcony on the Beach in Thong Bikini

Heidi Montag displayed her latest itsy-bitsy bikini from a balcony on the beach, and we've got the sexy shots to prove her hotness!

The reality star turned pop performer splashed a snippet of one of her latest songs, "I Wanna Be Your Girl" to her Instagram Stories, but not to worry ... we snipped the bit just in the nick of time!

HELLO BALCONY BABE! Montag's latest post is totally giving, "I'm not a regular mom, I'm a cool HOT mom!" In this frame, she posed with her hand on her hip and leaned onto the balcony.

Montag's singing career has had a surge since she and husband Spencer Pratt lost their home in the Southernn California wildfires earlier this year ... but the future forecasts sunny days and bikini displays!

Untie the rest of Heidi's sexy 'shoot with our gallery above!