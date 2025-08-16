Heidi Montag Films 'Icon' Music Video in L.A.

Play video content TMZ.com

Heidi Montag brought the party to Sunset Boulevard as she filmed for her new "Icon" music video ... and we've got a special peek!

Check out our clip -- Heidi is radiating confidence -- and looking nothing less than iconic -- as she lip syncs to her single while rocking a revealing 'fit.

She went all out for the statement of an ensemble ... wearing a super tiny skirt made of black belts paired with a long-sleeved plush crop top that just barely covered her cleavage.

Eyewitnesses say it was quite the production -- she had 3 cameramen and a lighting person, plus others supporting her and making sure she had the sidewalk to herself to do her thing.

We're told Heidi also filmed for the music video at her sold-out show at Keys nightclub in L.A. Friday night, where she brought down the roof with drag icon Trixie Mattel.

As you know, Heidi's music career skyrocketed when fans rediscovered her music after husband Spencer encouraged fans to stream her 2010 album "Superficial" as a way to bring in some revenue following the loss of their home to the Pacific Palisades fires earlier this year.