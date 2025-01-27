L.A. Wildfires Claim Iconic Pacific Palisades TV & Movie Filming Locations

Play video content BACKGRID

It’s been nearly 3 weeks since the deadly Palisades and Eaton wildfires destroyed more than 16,000 structures in the Los Angeles area ... and we’re learning some iconic Hollywood filming locations no longer exist.

Photos and video show several historic spots now gone, consumed by blazes that have claimed the lives of 28 people since the fires began the first week of January.

Palisades Charter High School -- the campus featured in the MTV series “Teen Wolf,” the high-school party flick “Project X,” and the '70s horror movie classic “Carrie” -- sustained substantial damage.

Only a few cement walls remain of the house used in exterior shots of the Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis version of the film “Freaky Friday.”

Will Rogers State Historic Park also suffered substantial damage -- video shows just one structure barely standing amid the debris and destruction throughout the 186-acre property. The park's been filmed in classic TV shows including “Falcon Crest,” “Knots Landing” ... the movie “Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home” ... and the HBO hit “Westworld.”

The list of celebs whose homes were burned in the fires continues to grow, with Tyra Banks recently revealing she lost her $7 million mansion -- Eugene Levy, John Goodman, Anna Faris, Adam Brody and Leighton Meester, Miles Teller and Kaleigh Teller, Anthony Hopkins, Spencer Pratt and Heidi Montag, Mel Gibson, and others have all seen their properties reduced to smoking rubble.