Spencer Pratt Says Daveigh Chase Should've Been Forced Into Rehab

Spencer Pratt says Daveigh Chase is dead because "nobody was willing to drag her to rehab against her will."

The former 'Hills' star weighed in on the "Lilo & Stich" star's death in a social media post Tuesday ... one day after the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner ruled she died from AIDS and drug use.

Spencer was outspoken about drug abuse and rehab when he was running for L.A. mayor ... and his post is also in reaction to images purportedly showing Daveigh looking frail while living on Skid Row.

We broke the story ... the 'Ring' star died on June 16 at just 35 after being hospitalized. At the time, her boyfriend told us she had been battling meningitis, sepsis, and severe malnutrition.

We also reported Daveigh's friends spent years desperately searching for her after she disappeared from the spotlight ... even combing through Skid Row after receiving tips she may have been living there.

Daveigh's, Cathy Chase, said her daughter's addiction to painkillers began after a motorcycle crash around 2016 ... which marked the beginning of a downward spiral.