'The Ring' Star Daveigh Chase's Friends Upset About GoFundMe Boyfriend Launched

A GoFundMe created to raise money for Daveigh Chase's medical and living expenses is raising concerns among some of her friends ... TMZ has learned, but Daveigh's boyfriend, who launched the campaign, insists there's no shady business.

Roy Hernandez says he has been with Daveigh since 2019, and in her final days, he launched the fundraiser for the "Lilo & Stitch" and "The Ring" star ... because she was battling meningitis and multiple blood infections and needed financial support.

But, a longtime friend and former manager for Daveigh tells TMZ ... her friends and relatives have their suspicions. The manager says, "A man claiming to be Daveigh's boyfriend has launched a GoFundMe page purportedly on behalf of Daveigh and her family. Neither her family nor her close friends know who this person is."

He adds, "I can confirm Daveigh has a SAG trust account with more than enough funds to cover all medical and related expenses," and her father contacted the hospital Tuesday to claim Daveigh's body.

As TMZ reported ... Daveigh died Tuesday from meningitis and a blood infection that led to sepsis and caused her body to shut down, according to Roy.

While Daveigh's ex-manager is urging the public not to contribute to the fundraiser "until the organizer's identity and claims can be verified" ... Roy says it's "100 percent" false to suggest his GoFundMe is illegitimate.

He says he planned to use the funds to ensure Daveigh receives a proper memorial -- but that might be a moot point if her father takes control of this very sad situation.