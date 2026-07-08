Judge Orders E. Jean Carroll Be Paid Millions in Trump Case, POTUS Appeals

A federal judge has ordered E. Jean Carroll to be paid $5.8 million after a jury found President Donald Trump had sexually abused her way back in 1996 ... but POTUS is appealing to stop the payment.

Judge Lewis A. Kaplan issued an order Wednesday saying Carroll can be paid the initial $5 million award plus interest ... the civil verdict was reached back in 2023 and Trump put the money in an account, but Carroll is yet to collect ... according to the AP.

The judge's decision follows a long process where Carroll's lawyers requested the disbursement after the Supreme Court declined to hear an appeal of the 2023 civil verdict ... and Trump continued attacks against Carroll while his lawyers looked into asking the high court to reconsider their decision.

Carroll testified that she was sexually abused by Trump in the dressing room of a Manhattan luxury department store after a flirtatious and friendly chance encounter between them ... and the jury reached its verdict in the trial, which Trump did not attend.

The first time Carroll spoke of the attack publicly was in her 2019 memoir ... during Trump's first term. After the allegations were made, Trump insisted he never knew Carroll to begin with ... accusing her of ulterior political motives.