Flight Instructor Who Jumped to Death Midflight Was In 'Rough Patch,' Family Says
Dead Argentina Flight Instructor Sought Help After 'Rough Patch' ... Didn't Tell Flight School?!?
The flight instructor in Argentina who jumped to his death in the middle of a training flight was seeking psychiatric help ... but his dad says no one informed his colleagues.
Álvarez Bertazzo told local media his son Leandro Andrés Bertazzo was going through a "rough patch" when he jumped from a plane, leaving his student to land the aircraft.
The dad told La Nación his son had consulted a psychiatric clinic for whatever he was going through -- but his colleagues were left in the dark.
As we reported ... Leandro was flying Saturday, teaching a 22-year-old female student when he turned to her and said, "You know what you have to do, carry on" -- then jumped to his death.
According to CNN affiliate TN ... the director of the Flying Parrot Córdoba flying school -- where Leandro worked -- said there were no signs the pilot was planning to commit suicide.
Family told the local newspaper Leandro was single and had no children.
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