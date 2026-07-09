Flight Instructor Who Jumped to Death Midflight Was In 'Rough Patch,' Family Says

The flight instructor in Argentina who jumped to his death in the middle of a training flight was seeking psychiatric help ... but his dad says no one informed his colleagues.

Álvarez Bertazzo told local media his son Leandro Andrés Bertazzo was going through a "rough patch" when he jumped from a plane, leaving his student to land the aircraft.

The dad told La Nación his son had consulted a psychiatric clinic for whatever he was going through -- but his colleagues were left in the dark.

As we reported ... Leandro was flying Saturday, teaching a 22-year-old female student when he turned to her and said, "You know what you have to do, carry on" -- then jumped to his death.

According to CNN affiliate TN ... the director of the Flying Parrot Córdoba flying school -- where Leandro worked -- said there were no signs the pilot was planning to commit suicide.

Family told the local newspaper Leandro was single and had no children.