Robin Antin Breaks Silence on Lauren Bennett's Death, Honors Her 'Chosen Sister'

Robin Antin is opening up about the devastating loss of Lauren Bennett, sharing an emotional tribute to the late singer ... and remembering Lauren as far more than a collaborator and former protégé.

The Pussycat Dolls founder took to social media to honor Lauren, revealing the two had been inseparable since they first met when Lauren was just 16 years old.

Robin says Lauren was her "beautiful best friend," her chosen sister and creative partner ... explaining how they became family over the years while chasing dreams, performing together and building unforgettable memories.

While fans knew Lauren for her powerhouse vocals and magnetic stage presence, Robin said she was lucky enough to know the woman behind the spotlight -- describing her as wonderfully funny, delightfully silly, endlessly caring, and fiercely loyal.

Robin also said Lauren's laugh was contagious and her smile could light up any room, adding that her heart was every bit as beautiful as her voice.

She admitted her "heart aches every day" knowing she can't call or see Lauren anymore, adding she's especially saddened Lauren wasn't here to witness the overwhelming wave of love and recognition that's followed her passing.

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Robin even reposted a heartbreaking letter from Lauren's father on her social media ... where he slammed doctors, claiming they failed her.

Looking ahead, Robin says she plans to share some of Lauren's most iconic performances with fans, writing that "the stage was where she came alive" and that every performance reflected "the joy, passion, and light she carried within her."

Robin closed her tribute by thanking Lauren for decades of laughter, late-night conversations, adventures, and dreams ... writing, "You have left a mark on this world that will never fade, and a place in my heart that can never be filled. I love & miss you endlessly, my beautiful friend."

As we previously reported ... Lauren's former band G.R.L. released a statement on Tuesday announcing her death, saying ... "It is with great sadness that we share the passing of our beloved Lauren."

Her death is being investigated as a suspected suicide ... and the investigation remains ongoing and could take until October before it's formally concluded.

Lauren was 37.