Late Singer Lauren Bennett's Dad Says Doctors 'Failed' Her, Claims Severe Reaction To Medication

Lauren Bennett's father is breaking his silence on her tragic death ... and he says the family is pissed at her doctors.

Richard Bennett shared his heartbreak in a social media post Tuesday ... claiming Lauren "experienced a severe reaction to a prescribed medication" months before her death.

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Lauren's dad says ... "We have no suspicions regarding the circumstances of her death, only deep disappointment that, for five months, medical professionals and NHS services failed to treat her appropriately during her time of greatest need."

As TMZ reported ... Lauren's sudden passing is under investigation in England ... and it could take months before we have any answers after her May 29 death in Meopham.

Lauren's father is remembering her as "an incredible person and artist" who was "creative, talented, funny, and as humble as she was beautiful."

He adds ... "She was deeply loved by all who knew her and made a lasting impact on countless lives through her music, her kindness, and the way she made people feel."

A private memorial service in London was held in the musician's honor about a week and a half ago, with Lauren's family and closest friends gathering to celebrate her life ... including her former bandmates from G.R.L. and Paradiso Girls.