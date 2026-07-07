'Mary Hartman' Star Louise Lasser Dead at 87

Louise Lasser -- famous for her work in Woody Allen movies and her starring role in "Mary Hartman, Mary Hartman" -- is dead.

The actress died on Monday at her home in Manhattan ... according to multiple reports. The official cause of death is unclear but Variety reports she died of natural causes.

The comedy actress and writer got her start in Woody's films before getting the top billing in the iconic "Mary Hartman, Mary Hartman" ... where audiences around the country would see her marvelous portrayal of an Ohio housewife on nighttime TV Mondays through Fridays.

Her character, Mary Hartman, was recognizable for her pigtails, puffed sleeves, and gingham ... portrayed as a neurotic and girlish housewife who was emotionally abused by her blue-collar husband, played by Greg Mullavey.

Louise's final on-screen performance was the 2022 indie coming-of-age comedy "Funny Pages" ... where she made memorable appearances as Linda, the pharmacy lady.

She was 87.