Nolan Wells GoFundMe Raises 6-Figure Sum After Teen's Tragic Death

Support is flooding in as Nolan Wells' family mourns his tragic death ... a GoFundMe is fast approaching six figures worth of donations.

Family friend Allayah Denis started the crowdfunding page less than 24 hours ago ... and it's already raised $100,000 in Nolan's memory.

Allayah wrote on GoFundMe ... "Nolan Xavier Wells was a beloved son, grandson, brother, friend and teammate whose life touched so many people. His smile, kind heart, and love for others left a lasting impact on everyone who knew him."

She went on to say ... "While no words can ease the pain of this unimaginable loss, we are deeply grateful for every person who searched, prayed, shared his story, and stood beside our family during these difficult days."

According to Allayah, the funds raised will go towards funeral and memorial costs, celebration of life services, and any additional expenses associated with honoring his memory.

She noted that any extra money raised will go directly to Nolan's family as they try to navigate their grief.

Nolan's mom, Christine Wonsley, took to Facebook to ask for privacy while she and Nolan's father, Elmore Wonsley, mourned their son.

In a separate post, Nolan's mom stressed Allayah's GoFundMe is the only official one and any others aren't legit.

The teen was reported missing during a Fourth of July trip to Horn Island in Mississippi, where he went to the island with a few friends.

His body was found in the water near the northwest end of the island Monday morning -- he'd been last seen Saturday afternoon.

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Police are investigating Nolan's death ... and they're looking into a viral video that allegedly shows a heated Fourth of July confrontation on Horn Island.